Week 6 quarterback fantasy football rankings

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and it brings us one of the best QB matchups of the year, as Josh Allen and the Bills take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Kansas City. The Chiefs have won three of the four meetings between these two, with two of those wins coming in the playoffs. This will be the game of the week.

Injury news to monitor

Dak Prescott’s thumb is improving, but there is no timetable for his return. When he starts getting limited practices in, we’ll know he’s close to going.

The Panthers just fired their head coach and will also be without Baker Mayfield, who suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 5. We should see PJ Walker at the helm against the Rams.

Teddy Bridgewater and Tua Tagovailoa are both in concussion protocol, but Bridgewater is likely to be cleared quickly, as he passed the protocol tests in Week 5, but was held out due to the new rules. We don’t know where Tagovailoa is in the protocol at the moment, so it’s hard to estimate when he might return.

Jameis Winston is dealing with multiple injuries, but his back appears to be the main trouble. He had been playing through the injury, but the team decided to shut him down the last two weeks to heal up. We’ll see this week if it has been enough healing time before they face the Bengals this week.

Mac Jones is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and despite Bill Belichick parading him out onto the field at practice, he hasn’t been that close to returning. Bailey Zappe has played well enough to not rush Jones, but he is likely going to have a chance to play this week against the Browns.

Week 6 fantasy football quarterback rankings