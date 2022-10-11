Week 6 PPR running back fantasy football rankings

Week 5 was an interesting one for running backs, as we saw big games from rookie Breece Hall, the ghost of Tevin Coleman, Rhamondre Stevenson, Raheem Mostert and Alvin Kamara’s first huge usage and yardage game of the season. While tight ends and receivers stay fairly consistent, running backs are where you can raise your fantasy prospects by stockpiling backups and committee members you like.

Injury news to monitor

Rashaad Penny is done for the season with a broken fibula, which now pushes rookie Kenneth walker into the spotlight. He will get the early down work while DeeJay Dallas should see most of the third down snaps.

The Colts RB Nyheim Hines suffered a concussion early on on TNF in Week 5, but with the extra time, he probably will be cleared in time to face the Jaguars.

Jonathan Taylor missed last week’s game with an ankle injury, but he should have a chance to return this week. We’ll need to keep tabs on his practice participation.

The Cardinals had three running backs go down in Week 5, with starter James Conner being the most important. He suffered a ribs injury, while Darrel Williams and Jonathon Ward both were forced from the game. That left Eno Benjamin as the sole back and he played well, scoring a touchdown. Conner isn’t likely to miss a lot of time, but could miss this week against the Seahawks.

Week 6 fantasy football PPR running back rankings