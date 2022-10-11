Week 6 PPR wide receiver fantasy football rankings

Week 5 brought us some huge wide receiver games, as Gabe Davis and Davante Adams went absolutely off on deep receiving touchdowns. They combined for six receptions for 295 yards and four touchdowns. Add in huge games from Justin Jefferson, Tyler Lockett, Cooper Kupp, Stefon Diggs, Mike Williams, Jakobi Meyers and the outlier Dyami Brown and we had a lot of passing yards for fantasy.

Injury news to monitor

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie was unable to clear concussion protocol in time to play last week, but he appeared to be close. There’s a chance he plays against the Chiefs this week.

The Saints are hurting at receiver with Thomas and Olave dealing with injuries, as well as Jarvis Landry, who missed last week due to an ankle injury. He appeared close to playing, so we might see him against the Bengals

Julio Jones is dealing with some nagging injuries that the team wants to get to 100% before pushing him back onto the field. We’ll see if that’s this week against the Steelers.

Many fantasy footballers were upset that Tee Higgins was active, but barely played on SNF. He was out there in the first half, so he likely aggravated his ankle injury. He has a chance to return this week, but they could take it slow with him.

Tyreek Hill had his foot stepped on in Week 5 and had a walking boot on after the game. At this point we don’t have much to go on with this injury.

Rookie WR Chris Olave caught a touchdown in Week 5, but was concussed on the play. He’s shown to be a fantasy asset this season, but he’ll need to get through protocol to face the Bengals.

Michael Thomas is dealing with a foot injury and hasn’t practiced for a couple weeks. He also hasn’t been put on I.R., so it seems he has a chance to return in the next couple weeks, but there has been no timetable given.

Keenan Allen had a setback with his hamstring the week before last and hasn’t practiced since. It would appear he has another chance to miss this week, but we’ll see.

Week 6 fantasy football PPR wide receiver rankings