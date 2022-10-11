Week 6 PPR tight end fantasy football rankings

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and it is time to rank some tight ends. This week, the big question is, where to rank Taysom Hill? We pretty much know the range of fantasy finishes we get from your real tight ends each week, but Hill’s range is so crazily wide, it’s nearly impossible to know what will happen with the QB/RB/TE. So far, Hill has weekly PPR points of — Week 1: 15.3, Week 2: 1.4, Week 3: injured, Week 4: 8.1, and Week 5: 34.08. That’s a wide range, but the upside is crazy high like last week and he has seen three or more rushing attempts in every game and has one receptions and one pass, which went for a TD.

When you take into account the poor fantasy numbers by the large majority of tight ends, playing the Taysom lottery is a risk I’m willing to take.

Injury news to monitor

Dawson Knox is dealing with a couple different injuries that kept him out last week. He will likely do his best to be back for a matchup with the Chiefs, but his return remains up in the air.

The Steelers were blown out by the Bills in Week 5 and to add injury to insult, TE Pat Freiermuth suffered a concussion. Freiermuth has a history with concussions, but it’s impossible to know when he’ll be cleared at this point.

Week 6 fantasy football PPR tight end rankings