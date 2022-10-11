Week 6 defense and special teams fantasy football rankings

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and it’s time to find ourselves a good defense to play in fantasy football. So far, Matthew Stafford, Jameis Winston/Andy Dalton, Matt Ryan, Joe Burrow, Baker Mayfield and Carson Wentz have been the worst at giving up fantasy points to defenses this season. This week, those QBs get the Panthers, Bengals, Jaguars, Saints, Rams, and Bears.

Streaming options for Week 5

Bengals D/ST vs. Saints

We don’t know who the Saints will have at quarterback, but so far they’ve turned the ball over 13 times and allowed two defensive touchdowns.

Commanders D/ST vs. Bears

Justin Fields has been sacked 18 times in five games and fumbled four times in the last two. The Bears offense isn’t pass-heavy enough to give up a ton of turnovers, but the offensive line and Fields inability to get the ball out quickly has made it tough for their offense.

Week 6 fantasy football D/ST rankings