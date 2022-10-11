Week 6 kicker fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season. We’ve got some kicker rankings below here, so have a look-see!

Injury news to monitor

Harrison Butker was still out in Week 5 with an ankle injury. The team would like to get him back, as their replacements have been a little iffy. They hope to get him back this week.

Robbie Gould hurt his knee in Week 5. His availability for Week 6 against the Falcons is still unknown.

Chargers kicker Dustin Hopkins was out last week with a quad injury, Taylor Bertolet took over for him in Week 5.

Matt Prater is dealing with a hip injury

Streaming options for Week 5

Graham Gano, Giants vs. Ravens

The Giants keep moving the ball and putting up points despite the league’s inability to quite understand how. Their kicker, Graham Gano, has benefitted from the good offense and is now in the Top 5 of fantasy kicker points. He’s only rostered in 21% of Yahoo leagues, which is not enough.

Brett Maher, Cowboys vs. Eagles

Maher has been fantastic in fantasy so far, but for some reason he is rostered in just 40% of yahoo leagues. The Eagles have been tough on kickers so far, but Dallas has shown enough to feel good about their ability to get into field goal range.

Week 6 fantasy football kicker rankings