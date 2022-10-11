Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Braves in Game 1 of NLDS

The Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off a Wild Card sweep, will face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon. The first pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. ET at Truist Park as the Braves begin their path toward playing for back-to-back pennants.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 moneyline odds

PHI: +165

ATL: -195

The Braves are starting Max Fried on the mound, and he’ll be pitching to the hard-hitting crew of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos. Fried boasts a 2.78 ERA, compared to Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who is working with a 3.65 ERA.

The Phillies are in a tough spot coming out of the Wild Card round with their two best pitchers on rest until Game 2 for Zack Wheeler and Game 3 for Aaron Nola. However, Suarez only allowed a single run over 12 innings pitched against the Braves in a September stretch, and the Phillies are working with some momentum right now after their two wins over the Cardinals.

But the Braves are still the Braves, third in the MLB in runs per game with a top-ranked pitching staff to back them up. Philadelphia has won just one game at Truist Park since May, and Fried should be able to dispatch their power hitters. The Braves take Game 1 at home.

Pick: Braves -195