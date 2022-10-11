What channel is Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves will host the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on Tuesday afternoon in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on FOX Sports and to stream on FOX Live and the Bally Sports app.

The Phillies swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last week. They used Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola to do it, so the two RHPs won’t be available until after Game 1 of the series. The Phillies went 87-75 in the regular season and 8-11 against the Braves in 2022. Their talented offense includes big hitters like Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, and Nick Castellanos, but they’ve struggled on defense this year.

The Braves are hoping to defend their reigning World Series title after finishing the regular season with a bye and a 101-61 record. Their full slate of pitchers is rested up, and they’ll start Max Fried on Tuesday. The Braves are favorites to win both Game 1 and the overall series at DraftKings Sportsbook. The moneyline for the game has the Braves at -195, and their odds to win the series are set at -185.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 1 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app