DraftKings Sportsbook is Coming Soon to Ohio: Get a $200 Early Sign Up Bonus Now

CLEEEVELAND!! THIS IS FOR YOU!!

Well, you and the rest of OHIO.

Rejoice, Cavs, Bengals, Browns fans and everyone in between. The state of Ohio is approving mobile sports betting and DraftKings Sportsbook will soon be available for residents. The launch date for the DraftKings Sportsbook App is January 1, 2023 at 12:00 a.m. ET.

Bettors in Ohio will soon be able to access a massive volume of betting markets across the DraftKings Sportsbook platform. This will obviously include the major Ohio sports teams such as the Cavaliers and Bengals.

Don’t worry college football fans, we’re not leaving you out either. You’ll be able to access markets on teams like Ohio State and Cincinnati.

There is also a new-user offer for those who sign up in Ohio prior to launch day. All customers who download the app, register and opt-in before it goes live will receive $200 in Free Bets on launch day.

Yes, you read that correctly. That’s $200 just for signing up with no deposit required.

In addition, five lucky customers who sign up early will randomly be selected to receive a $100K Free Bet on launch day!

Place your bets at DraftKings Sportsbook and bet online by downloading the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.