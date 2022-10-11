How to watch Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS Game 1 via live stream on FOX

The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. ET in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. The game will be available to watch on FOX Sports. Ranger Suarez (10-7, 3.65 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Phillies, and Max Fried (14-7, 2.48 ERA) will start for the Braves. The Phillies overcame the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round to reach their first NLDS since 2011.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Braves are favored at DraftKings Sportsbook at -195, with a run line of -1.5.

Phillies vs. Braves live stream

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 1:07 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Braves -195, Phillies +165

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app