How to watch Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees begin their American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night at 7:37 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Guardians advanced to the ALDS after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round in two games. The Yankees are the No. 2 seed in the AL and received a bye into the ALDS.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. If you don't have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Yankees are favored -205 on the moneyline while the Guardians are +175 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

