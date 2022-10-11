 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Guardians vs. Yankees in ALDS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

We go over how you can watch Tuesday’s TBS MLB broadcast featuring the Guardians and Yankees.

By DKNation Staff
Myles Straw Amed Rosario and Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field on October 04, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Guardians defeated the Royals 5-3. Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees begin their American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night at 7:37 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. The Guardians advanced to the ALDS after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round in two games. The Yankees are the No. 2 seed in the AL and received a bye into the ALDS.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Yankees are favored -205 on the moneyline while the Guardians are +175 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Gerrit Cole
First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: CLE +175, NYY -205
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app

