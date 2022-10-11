Moneyline pick for Mariners vs. Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros is scheduled to begin at 3:37 p.m. ET today. Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for the Mariners while the Astros will counter with AL Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander.

Although the upstart Mariners are coming off an unbelievable comeback victory Saturday to clinch their AL Wild Card Series versus Toronto, the Astros have owned their AL West rival for a while now, especially at home. Houston has won 30 of its past 37 games against Seattle at Minute Maid Park since 2019. The Astros have a +131 run differential during that span.

Let’s take a look at this series’ moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Mariners vs. Astros Game 1 moneyline odds

Mariners: +215

Astros: -185

Only the Padres have longer odds than the Mariners to win today. Although Verlander has struggled in his more recent postseason outings, he has handled Seattle with relative ease this year, recording a 2.34 ERA over six starts. He also won each of his three home starts versus the Mariners. Gilbert has been hot of late — 2.13 ERA over his past seven starts — and has pitched effectively against Houston this year. But you can probably throw those facts out the window in what will be his first career postseason appearance. By comparison, the 39-year-old Verlander has thrown nearly 200 October innings during his career. Combine that experience with the Astros’ homefield advantage and the fact that they have Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and other clutch playoff performers in their lineup, and Houston does look like an easy pick today.

Pick: Astros -185