What channel is Guardians vs. Yankees ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Tuesday night at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Cleveland needed two games and 24 innings to get past the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. The Guardians won Game 1 behind Shane Bieber and Jose Ramirez. In Game 2, Cleveland needed 15 innings to get past Tampa Bay, winning on a walk-off home run by Oscar Gonzalez.

The Yankees have had almost a week off and head into the ALDS rested. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for Game 1. In 2020, he defeated the Guardians in the WC round with 13 strikeouts over 7.0 innings. The Yankees will need the offense to get hot to go on a deep playoff run and reach the ALCS for the first time since 2019.

The Yankees are -205 on the moneyline in Game 1 while Cleveland is +175 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app