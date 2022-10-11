What channel is Mariners vs. Astros ALDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Tuesday afternoon at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Mariners are coming off a pretty big high having taken down the No. 4 Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round. Luis Castillo dominated in Game 1 and the M’s were able to rally down 8-1 in Game 2 to win the series 2-0. The Mariners should send Logan Gilbert to the mound to start this series.

The Astros secured the top seed in the American League again and will look to advance to their sixth straight ALCS. Houston will send likely AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to the hill for Game 1. The Astros are heavy favorites to win the series and are favored to come out of the AL.

Houston is -215 on the moneyline to win Game 1 while Seattle is +185 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros Game 1 ALDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 3:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app