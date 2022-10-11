What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 1 on and when does it start

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers face off in Game 1 of the NLDS in the 2022 postseason at Dodger Stadium in L.A. on Tuesday night.

The Padres are coming off an upset over the No. 4 New York Mets in the Wild Card round. San Diego got a masterful performance from Joe Musgrove in Game 3 despite efforts by Mets manager Buck Showalter to derail the starter. Buck asked for a substance check on Musgrove since he was plowing through the Mets’ lineup with ease. Musgrove was deemed clean and continued his dominance over New York in a 6-0 win.

The Dodgers have had plenty of time off between the end of the regular season and the NLDS. Los Angeles enters with relatively good health. Manager Dave Roberts named Julio Urias the starter for Game 1 on Tuesday night with Clayton Kershaw set for Game 2. Really the only question mark on the field is whether or not Chris Taylor will be able to return at some point during the playoffs.

The Dodgers are heavy favorites at -225 on the moneyline while the Padres are +190 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Tuesday, Oct. 11

Game time: 9:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app