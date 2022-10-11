How to watch Padres vs. Dodgers in NLDS Game 1 via live stream on FS1

The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers face each other in the postseason in 2022 in the NLDS. Game 1 is set for Tuesday night at 9:37 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

The Padres advanced to the NLDS for the first time since 2020, when they were swept by the Dodgers in three games. Prior to that, the Pads hadn’t been in the playoffs since 2006. San Diego hasn’t had many chances to take down L.A. in the postseason and this may be its best shot. Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Josh Bell, Jurickson Profar, etc make the Padres’ lineup formidable. The pitching staff did well against the Mets in the Wild Card series win. The Pads are ready.

The Dodgers enter as the favorites to win the World Series after finishing with the best record in baseball this season. The Dodgers have a deep pitching staff despite losing Walker Buehler and not having Dustin May for most of the season.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Mike Clevinger vs. Julio Urias

First pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SD +190, LAD -225

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app