How to watch Mariners vs. Astros in ALDS Game 1 via live stream on TBS

The Seattle Mariners head to Texas to take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the ALDS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The game is set for first pitch at 3:37 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Mariners were able to pull off a slight upset in the Wild Card round of the 4-seeded Toronto Blue Jays. Seattle had to come back down 8-1 in Game 2 to pull it off. Luis Castillo helped win Game 1 with a strong performance. Now, the M’s will have to go through the AL powerhouse that is the Astros. We know that Justin Verlander will start for Houston, but the Mariners have yet to name a starter.

You can live stream the TBS game at WatchTBS or through the TBS app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

The Astros are -215 favorites on the moneyline while Seattle is +185 to win Game 1 on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mariners vs. Astros

Pitchers: TBD vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SEA +185, HOU -215

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app