Moneyline pick for Padres vs. Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

Game 1 of the National League Division Series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9:37 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The pitching matchup will feature San Diego’s Mike Clevinger and L.A.’s Julio Urias. The game will air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 1 moneyline odds

SD: 190

LAD: -225

The Padres’ upset of the Mets was one of the top stories of the Wild Card Round. But since they had to go to a Game 3 in order to win that series, they are forced to start Clevinger in Game 1 here. The righty has pitched to a below-average 86 ERA+ over 114.1 innings this year and posted a hideous 9.69 ERA over 13 frames versus the Dodgers during the regular season. On the other hand, Urias leads the NL with a 2.16 ERA and allowed just four earned runs over 24 innings to the Padres this year. The Dodgers won each of his four starts versus San Diego. The Padres are obviously carrying some momentum into this series, but that lopsided pitching matchup and the Dodgers’ league-best offense make it easy to side with the favored home team here.

Pick: LAD -225