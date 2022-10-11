Moneyline pick for Guardians vs. Yankees in Game 1 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians head to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. ET with Gerrit Cole starting for New York and Cal Quantrill going for Cleveland.

Let’s take a look at the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick.

Guardians vs. Yankees Game 1 moneyline odds

CLE: +175

NYY: -205

It’s hard to back Cleveland in Game 1. Cole has experience pitching against the Guardians in the postseason. Back in 2020, the Yankees defeated Cleveland 2-0 in the Wild Card round. Cole pitched Game 1 and struck out 13 batters while allowing two runs over 7.0 innings. Quantrill pitched to one batter in the 2020 playoffs. He allowed three ER over 6.1 innings in one start vs. the Yankees during the regular season.

So the pitching advantage goes to the Yanks.

As for the offenses, the Guardians managed three runs in two games (nearly three if you look at extras in Game 2) vs. the Rays in the WC. Perhaps that’s a testament to Tampa Bay’s pitching in Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow. Cole, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino won’t be easy either. The Yankees scored the second-most runs in the Majors this season behind the Dodgers and led the League in homers. The margin for error is very small for Cleveland in this series. The Guardians almost need to be perfect to win.

If you’re betting this game, the over at 7 runs and the Yankees run line at -1.5 (+110) are the ways to go. If you can get the over/under at 6.5 or buy half a run, do that. Cole has been prone to giving up HRs and we could see that again to start the postseason. New York scored 38 runs in six games against Cleveland in the regular season. The only concern with the over is the Yankees coming out a bit cold having not played in almost a week.

Pick: Yankees -1.5 (+110)