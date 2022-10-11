 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Tua Tagovailoa play in Week 6?

We look at what we know about the Dolphins QB’s brain injury heading into Week 6 vs. the Vikings.

By Chet Gresham
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins lays on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t know who will start in Week 6 against the Vikings between Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, as Bridgewater was put into concussion protocol during their Week 5 loss. He also said that he’s still not thinking of a timeline for Tua Tagovailoa to be cleared.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. His brain injury sparked plenty of backlash as to how a Week 3 injury, where Tagovailoa stumbled and looked disoriented after a hit, was handled, as he was allowed back into the game. Those likely back-to-back concussions caused the NFL and NFLPA to change the rules on what should constitute a player being held out of a game. Now, if a player shows any apparent physical symptoms of a concussion on the field, he will be placed into concussion protocol even if he can pass the tests.

Right now it doesn’t appear that Tagovailoa is close to returning from his injury and that one of Bridgewater or Thompson will start. At this point, it would seem that Bridgewater is the most-likely to start, as he passed the initial concussion tests in Week 5, but was ruled out for apparently stumbling after a hit.

More From DraftKings Nation