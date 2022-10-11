Will Tua Tagovailoa play in Week 6?

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he doesn’t know who will start in Week 6 against the Vikings between Teddy Bridgewater and Skylar Thompson, as Bridgewater was put into concussion protocol during their Week 5 loss. He also said that he’s still not thinking of a timeline for Tua Tagovailoa to be cleared.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel says he’s not thinking about timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s return. He noted Tua is not ready to return to football activity yet and he’s evaluated every 12-24 hours. He’s in the Dolphins team facility & doing well but main focus is getting him healthy. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 10, 2022

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. His brain injury sparked plenty of backlash as to how a Week 3 injury, where Tagovailoa stumbled and looked disoriented after a hit, was handled, as he was allowed back into the game. Those likely back-to-back concussions caused the NFL and NFLPA to change the rules on what should constitute a player being held out of a game. Now, if a player shows any apparent physical symptoms of a concussion on the field, he will be placed into concussion protocol even if he can pass the tests.

Right now it doesn’t appear that Tagovailoa is close to returning from his injury and that one of Bridgewater or Thompson will start. At this point, it would seem that Bridgewater is the most-likely to start, as he passed the initial concussion tests in Week 5, but was ruled out for apparently stumbling after a hit.