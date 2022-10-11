AC Milan vs. Chelsea: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

AC Milan and Chelsea will have their second group stage match of the Champions League against each other, with the London side winning last week’s contest 3-0. This Matchday 4 tie will take place at the San Siro in Milan, so there could be a bit of redemption here for the Serie A side.

You can catch this game, and all Champions League games, on Paramount+. Here’s a look at everything you need to know for this match, including odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

AC Milan v. Chelsea

Date: Tuesday, October 11

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

AC Milan: +210

Draw: +225

Chelsea: +140

Moneyline pick: Chelsea +140

AC Milan will be out for revenge after the last match but Chelsea are rolling right now. The Blues have won three straight, including a 3-0 triumph over Wolves in the Premier League. AC Milan got a huge win over Juventus this weekend, but that might have took too much out of them for a quick turnaround in Champions League play. At plus money, Chelsea provides strong value in this one. Take the away side to win all three points here.

