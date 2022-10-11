Pick on the Total for the Guardians-Yankees game on October 11

The Cleveland Guardians quest for the franchise’s first World Series title resumes on Tuesday in New York against the Yankees with their leader in wins Cal Quantrill getting the American League Divisional Series game one start.

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees (-205, 7)

Quantrill is 15-5 this season with a 3.38 ERA and enters Tuesday with the team having won 16 of his last 17 starts, with the lone loss coming in a game against the Seattle Mariners in which involved him being removed after three innings due to a nearly four and a half hour rain delay.

Quantrill in this 17 start span has a 2.95 ERA with 0.9 home runs and 1.8 walks per nine innings with two runs or fewer allowed in five of his six road starts in this stretch.

The Yankees counter with Gerrit Cole, who enters in poor form having allowed at least three runs in five straight starts and a combined nine home runs in those starts.

Cole will benefit from facing a Cleveland lineup that is 29th in the league in home runs per game and a bullpen behind him that is third in the league in ERA.

With the Guardians owning the league’s best bullpen ERA since the All-Star break, Tuesday’s series opener will be dominated by the pitchers.

The Play: Guardians vs. Yankees Under 7

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).