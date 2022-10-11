Kansas QB Jalon Daniels: Status for game vs. Oklahoma

The Kansas Jayhawks are no longer undefeated after they failed to find the end zone on a last-ditch drive against TCU on Saturday. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels wasn’t the one leading the team down the field in those final moments. He suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder at the end of the first half and did not return to the game.

Head coach Lance Leipold said Daniels did not participate in practice on Tuesday and is doubtful to return this Saturday as Kansas takes on the Oklahoma Sooners.

Jalon Daniels did not practice today. His status for Saturday's game against Oklahoma is DOUBTFUL. #KUfball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 11, 2022

Backup Jason Bean, who started ten games last season, put up an impressive second-half performance for the Jayhawks, going 16-for-24 and throwing four touchdowns and one interception.

Daniels has thrown for 11 touchdowns and just one interception this season, adding five touchdowns on the ground. In his presumed absence, Kansas enters the Oklahoma game as 8-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook.