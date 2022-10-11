 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kylian Mbappe looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain as tension escalates

The star French striker now wants out of the club.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Stade Reims v Paris Saint-Germain - Ligue 1
 Kylian Mbappe of PSG during the Ligue 1 match between Stade de Reims and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Auguste Delaune on October 9, 2022 in Reims, France.
Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who signed a new deal with the club this summer, is now reportedly looking to be shipped out according to Fabrizio Romano. Mbappe had long expressed his desire to join Real Madrid and seemed destined to join the club on a free transfer this summer but instead opted to return to PSG.

The “situation” Romano is referring to hints at the reports of tension between Mbappe and Neymar, who has rediscovered his form this season at the club. Mbappe likely pushed for the PSG front office to make a change at the position given the authority he now has there. The front office likely refused to make a move and now we’ve arrived at the current predicament.

This hasn’t impacted PSG’s results. The French side are still atop Ligue 1 and should have no problem advancing out of the group stage in the Champions League.

If Mbappe were to get his way, and there’s no indication PSG will sell him, Real Madrid is the likely destination. He could also attempt to go to the Premier League or Bundesliga, although neither would seem to have the appeal Madrid does.

