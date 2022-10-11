Kylian Mbappe looking to leave Paris Saint-Germain as tension escalates

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, who signed a new deal with the club this summer, is now reportedly looking to be shipped out according to Fabrizio Romano. Mbappe had long expressed his desire to join Real Madrid and seemed destined to join the club on a free transfer this summer but instead opted to return to PSG.

Kylian Mbappé, not happy with Paris Saint-Germain as current situation is really tense. He wants to leave the club, as soon as possible. #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel he’s really putting pressure on the club — they have no intention to sell Mbappé in January. pic.twitter.com/tETVVxB2yy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2022

The “situation” Romano is referring to hints at the reports of tension between Mbappe and Neymar, who has rediscovered his form this season at the club. Mbappe likely pushed for the PSG front office to make a change at the position given the authority he now has there. The front office likely refused to make a move and now we’ve arrived at the current predicament.

This hasn’t impacted PSG’s results. The French side are still atop Ligue 1 and should have no problem advancing out of the group stage in the Champions League.

If Mbappe were to get his way, and there’s no indication PSG will sell him, Real Madrid is the likely destination. He could also attempt to go to the Premier League or Bundesliga, although neither would seem to have the appeal Madrid does.