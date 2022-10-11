Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Zozo Championship

The PGA TOUR has a fully-sanctioned event just outside Tokyo this week, as the Zozo Championship heads to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, which has hosted the event since 2019 with the exception for COVID years.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Xander Schauffele is the favorite at +800 in the shortened 78-man field. Sungjae Im of Korea is the second choice at +900, with Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, and Collin Morikawa each T3 on the odds board at +1400.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 7:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday. You can catch the action on both Thursday and Friday from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. There is no cut in this event, but players will be set for tee times in the first two round before being placed by cumulative score for the third round.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ normally covers most shots and has full coverage of every event, but that’s not the case this week. There will be no online partner, so watching in real time won’t be possible through traditional outlets except the broadcast.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2022 Zozo Championship on Thursday in Tokyo, which will be Wednesday night in the United States.