DJ LeMahieu absent from Yankees’ ALDS roster; Matt Carpenter ready to go

The New York Yankees were holding out hope that infielder DJ LeMahieu would be available for their American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Alas, he will not be. LeMahieu, who has been impacted by right toe inflammation for the past couple of months, is not on the team’s series roster, which was released Tuesday morning. Conversely, slugging veteran Matt Carpenter is on the roster.

According to the Yankees, LeMahieu is dealing with inflammation in two toes on his right foot. But according to MLB Network insider Joel Sherman, the toe pain is being created by a fracture in LeMahieu’s right foot which makes it difficult for him to swing.

LeMahieu left off DS roster Source told me he has a foot fracture that resonates into the toes, making it difficult to pivot, among other things, to swing Tried various remedies, including multiple orthotics. Not ruled out if NYY advance. But difficult road to play again this yr. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 11, 2022

LeMahieu missed most of September due to his injury and then went 4-for-16 with no extra-base hits over the final five games of the regular season. It marks the second consecutive year in which LeMahieu has been greatly hampered by lingering pain. In 2021, a core muscle injury limited him during the second half.

Although LeMahieu is out, Carpenter is on the roster. The 36-year-old hasn’t played since Aug. 8 due to a broken left foot, but he should get some at-bats in this series. Carpenter has been unexpectedly outstanding with the Yankees this year, batting .305 with 15 homers in just 128 at-bats. Although it’s a pretty small sample size, Carpenter’s .472 wOBA is the best in MLB among all players with at least 90 balls in play this season.

In other news, closer Clay Holmes is available. The 2022 All-Star has really struggled since the break and hasn’t pitched since Sept. 26 due to a strained right shoulder. Starting pitcher Frankie Montas is absent from the Division Series roster. However, that was expected. Montas, who was acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline, is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.