Starting lineups, batting orders for Yankees-Guardians in Game 1 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees open their American League Division Series tonight at Yankee Stadium. A couple of quality right-handed pitchers will be on the mound for Game 1: the Guardians’ Cal Quantrill and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole. Here are the starting lineups for this matchup.

Yankees projected lineup

Note: The Yankees’ starting lineup has yet to be released. Here is a projected Game 1 lineup. Although the left-handed-hitting Matt Carpenter is on the team’s ALDS roster, he hasn’t played in two months due to a broken foot. The Yanks will be without infielder DJ LeMahieu in this round as he continues to battle a toe injury.

Aaron Judge, RF

Anthony Rizzo, 1B

Gleyber Torres, 2B

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Josh Donaldson, 3B

Oswaldo Cabrera, LF

Harrison Bader, CF

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS

Jose Trevino, C

Guardians projected lineup

Note: The Guardians’ starting lineup has yet to be released. Here is a projected Game 1 lineup. Expect no changes for Cleveland from when it faced Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card series.

Steven Kwan, LF

Amed Rosario, SS

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Josh Naylor, 1B

Oscar Gonzalez, RF

Andres Gimenez, 2B

Will Brennan, DH

Austin Hedges, C

Myles Straw, CF