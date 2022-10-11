Starting lineups, batting orders for Yankees-Guardians in Game 1 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees open their American League Division Series tonight at Yankee Stadium. A couple of quality right-handed pitchers will be on the mound for Game 1: the Guardians’ Cal Quantrill and the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole. Here are the starting lineups for this matchup.
Yankees projected lineup
Note: The Yankees’ starting lineup has yet to be released. Here is a projected Game 1 lineup. Although the left-handed-hitting Matt Carpenter is on the team’s ALDS roster, he hasn’t played in two months due to a broken foot. The Yanks will be without infielder DJ LeMahieu in this round as he continues to battle a toe injury.
Aaron Judge, RF
Anthony Rizzo, 1B
Gleyber Torres, 2B
Giancarlo Stanton, DH
Josh Donaldson, 3B
Oswaldo Cabrera, LF
Harrison Bader, CF
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, SS
Jose Trevino, C
Guardians projected lineup
Note: The Guardians’ starting lineup has yet to be released. Here is a projected Game 1 lineup. Expect no changes for Cleveland from when it faced Rays right-hander Tyler Glasnow in Game 2 of their AL Wild Card series.
Steven Kwan, LF
Amed Rosario, SS
Jose Ramirez, 3B
Josh Naylor, 1B
Oscar Gonzalez, RF
Andres Gimenez, 2B
Will Brennan, DH
Austin Hedges, C
Myles Straw, CF