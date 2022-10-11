 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fantasy impact of Damien Harris’ injury on Patriots backfield

Harris suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. We break down what the options are heading into Week 6 for fantasy football.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Damien Harris of the New England Patriots reacts during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The New England Patriots will be without running back Damien Harris for “multiple weeks” after the running back suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. Harris has been one of the two lead backs for New England, splitting touches with Rhamondre Stevenson. With Harris out, here’s how fantasy managers should look at the Patriots backfield going forward.

Stevenson is likely elevated into the RB1 realm, as he’s set to get most of the volume now with Harris out. Pierre Strong Jr. is likely to get a few touches here and there, but Stevenson is the real beneficiary here. The Patriots still have big issues at the quarterback position and will likely attempt to win games on the back of their run game and defense. They ran the ball 35 times total, with Stevenson getting 25 carries for 161 yards.

The Patriots will play the Browns, Bears, Jets and Colts before a bye week. The Browns and Bears are among the worst run defenses in the league at the moment, so Stevenson is a great fantasy option with Harris likely to miss those games.

