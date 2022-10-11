 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dillon Gabriel expected to play vs. Kansas

The Sooners quarterback is expected to return, but it might be too late for OU’s conference title hopes anyway

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel warms up before the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.&nbsp; BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to return for the Sooners’ matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. He suffered a head injury in Week 5 in Oklahoma’s loss to TCU and sat out of the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Per head coach Brent Venables, Gabriel has been a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play against Kansas this weekend, though a final decision won’t be made until Thursday. Oklahoma has struggled lately, dropping their last three games in Big 12 play after starting the season 3-0.

Kansas will likely be without their starting quarterback, who was also injured in a game against TCU. Jalon Daniels left at the end of the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

Oklahoma enters the game as 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off at noon ET.

