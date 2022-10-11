Dillon Gabriel expected to play vs. Kansas

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is expected to return for the Sooners’ matchup against the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday after spending two weeks in concussion protocol. He suffered a head injury in Week 5 in Oklahoma’s loss to TCU and sat out of the Sooners’ 49-0 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Per head coach Brent Venables, Gabriel has been a full participant in practice this week and is expected to play against Kansas this weekend, though a final decision won’t be made until Thursday. Oklahoma has struggled lately, dropping their last three games in Big 12 play after starting the season 3-0.

Brent Venables says Dillon Gabriel is a “full go” at practice right now



Said if he continues to “stay out of harms way” in the concussion protocol he expects him to play against Kansas



Added an official call will be made on Thursday #Sooners — Josh Callaway (@JoshMCallaway) October 11, 2022

Kansas will likely be without their starting quarterback, who was also injured in a game against TCU. Jalon Daniels left at the end of the first half with a shoulder injury and didn’t return.

Oklahoma enters the game as 8-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The game will kick off at noon ET.