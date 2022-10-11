Starting lineups, batting orders for Padres-Dodgers in Game 1 of NLDS

The San Diego Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night starting at 9:37 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Here we’ll go over the batting order for each team for Game 1. Julio Urias is starting for the Dodgers while Mike Clevinger will start for the Pads.

Padres projected lineup

Jurickson Profar, LF

Juan Soto, RF

Manny Machado, 3B

Josh Bell, DH

Jake Cronenworth, 2B

Wil Myers, 1B

Ha-Seong Kim, SS

Trent Grisham, CF

Austin Nola, C

Note: The Padres have not announced their official starting lineup for Game 1. This is the projected starting lineup based on the Wild Card round vs. the Mets. We’ll post the official lineup when the team announces it prior to first pitch.

Dodgers projected lineup

Mookie Betts, RF

Trea Turner, SS

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Will Smith, C

Max Muncy, DH

Justin Turner, 3B

Chris Taylor, LF

Gavin Lux, 2B

Cody Bellinger, CF

Note: The Dodgers have not announced their official starting lineup for Game 1. This is the projected starting lineup based on the regular season. We’ll post the official lineup when the team announces it prior to first pitch.