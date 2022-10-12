NBA season predictions: Rookie of the Year odds, picks for 2022-23

One of the most interesting award races of every NBA season is for Rookie of the Year, and that’ll be no different in 2022-23 with several high-profile players vying for the honor. Here’s a look at the favorite and other contenders for the award, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rookie of the Year 2022-23 odds

The favorite: Paolo Banchero (+200)

The Orlando Magic invested the No. 1 pick of the 2022 NBA Draft in Banchero, who hopes to be the focal point of this offense. The Duke forward can elevate players around him but does he have the superstar formula himself Orlando needs to jump into the contender realm? We’ll see what he does this season.

Other contenders

Keegan Murray: +450

One of the biggest breakout players in Summer League was the Sacramento Kings rookie, who is going to immediately contribute as a scorer. If the Kings are in playoff contention, Murray might have enough juice to overtake Banchero from a narrative standpoint. The numbers should be there for the Iowa forward, who is hoping to help Sacramento get out of a long rut.

Jabari Smith: +600

Smith might be a value pick as he’s flown a bit under the radar this offseason. The Houston Rockets forward should get the starting nod despite a down Summer League, and he has the talent to put up big numbers. The only question is whether the Rockets can be competitive enough to give Smith a narrative to ride on.

Jaden Ivey: +700

It’s interesting to see Ivey here. The point guard should start next to Cade Cunningham in the backcourt, but might not have an immediate fit with the No. 1 pick from the 2021 NBA Draft. There will be an adjustment period, which could impact Ivey’s production. This duo is Detroit’s hope for contention, so the Pistons will give them plenty of chances to get acclimated.

Best bet: Keegan Murray (+450)

Murray is going to have the opportunity to play heavy minutes, and is probably the only rookie on a team that could make the playoffs. If he’s a factor in the Kings snapping a 16-season playoff drought, he’ll have the narrative and the numbers to win this award. The payoff at +450 is a bit nicer than Banchero at +200.

Full Rookie of the Year odds