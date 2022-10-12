How to watch 2022 T20 cricket World Cup on TV and live stream

The 2022 T20 World Cup begins in Australia on October 15, with an initial group stage followed by a Super 12 stage. The top four teams from the group stage will join eight teams already in the Super 12 stage.
In the US, you can catch all the T20 World Cup action on Willow. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the matches on willow.tv with your cable login or with an ESPN+ subscription.
Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Group Stage
October 16
Sri Lanka vs. Namibia - 12 a.m. ET
UAE vs. Netherlands - 4 a.m. ET
October 17
West Indies vs. Scotland - 12 a.m. ET
Zimbabwe vs. Ireland - 4 a.m. ET
October 18
Namibia vs. Netherlands - 12 a.m. ET
Sri Lanka vs. UAE - 4 a.m. ET
October 19
Scotland vs. Ireland - 12 a.m. ET
West Indies vs. Zimbabwe - 4 a.m. ET
October 20
Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands - 12 a.m. ET
Namibia vs. UAE - 4 a.m. ET
October 21
West Indies vs. Ireland - 12 a.m. ET
Scotland vs. Zimbabwe - 4 a.m. ET
Super 12 Stage
October 22
Australia vs. New Zealand - 3 a.m. ET
Afghanistan vs. England - 7 a.m. ET
October 23
TBD vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
India vs. Pakistan - 4 a.m. ET
October 24
Bangladesh vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
October 25
Australia vs. TBD - 7 a.m. ET
October 26
England vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
New Zealand vs. Afghanistan - 4 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. Bangladesh - 11 p.m. ET
October 27
India vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET
Pakistan vs. TBD - 7 a.m. ET
October 28
Afghanistan vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
Australia vs. England - 4 a.m. ET
October 29
TBD vs. New Zealand - 4 a.m. ET
Bangladesh vs. TBD - 11 p.m. ET
October 30
Pakistan vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET
India vs. South Africa - 7 a.m. ET
October 31
Australia vs. TBD - 4 a.m. ET
November 1
Afghanistan vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
England vs. New Zealand - 7 a.m. ET
November 2
TBD vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET
India vs. Bangladesh - 3 a.m. ET
November 3
South Africa vs. Pakistan - 4 a.m. ET
November 4
TBD vs. New Zealand - 12 a.m. ET
Afghanistan vs. Australia - 4 a.m. ET
November 5
England vs. TBD - 4 a.m. ET
South Africa vs. TBD - 8 a.m. ET
November 6
Pakistan vs. Bangladesh - 12 a.m. ET
India vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET
November 9
Semifinal 1 - 3 a.m. ET
November 10
Semifinal 2 - 3 a.m. ET
November 13
Final - 3 a.m. ET