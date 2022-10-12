How to watch 2022 T20 cricket World Cup on TV and live stream

The 2022 T20 World Cup begins in Australia on October 15, with an initial group stage followed by a Super 12 stage. The top four teams from the group stage will join eight teams already in the Super 12 stage.

In the US, you can catch all the T20 World Cup action on Willow. If you aren’t around a TV, you can stream the matches on willow.tv with your cable login or with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here’s the full schedule for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Group Stage

October 16

Sri Lanka vs. Namibia - 12 a.m. ET

UAE vs. Netherlands - 4 a.m. ET

October 17

West Indies vs. Scotland - 12 a.m. ET

Zimbabwe vs. Ireland - 4 a.m. ET

October 18

Namibia vs. Netherlands - 12 a.m. ET

Sri Lanka vs. UAE - 4 a.m. ET

October 19

Scotland vs. Ireland - 12 a.m. ET

West Indies vs. Zimbabwe - 4 a.m. ET

October 20

Sri Lanka vs. Netherlands - 12 a.m. ET

Namibia vs. UAE - 4 a.m. ET

October 21

West Indies vs. Ireland - 12 a.m. ET

Scotland vs. Zimbabwe - 4 a.m. ET

Super 12 Stage

October 22

Australia vs. New Zealand - 3 a.m. ET

Afghanistan vs. England - 7 a.m. ET

October 23

TBD vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

India vs. Pakistan - 4 a.m. ET

October 24

Bangladesh vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

October 25

Australia vs. TBD - 7 a.m. ET

October 26

England vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

New Zealand vs. Afghanistan - 4 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. Bangladesh - 11 p.m. ET

October 27

India vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET

Pakistan vs. TBD - 7 a.m. ET

October 28

Afghanistan vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

Australia vs. England - 4 a.m. ET

October 29

TBD vs. New Zealand - 4 a.m. ET

Bangladesh vs. TBD - 11 p.m. ET

October 30

Pakistan vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET

India vs. South Africa - 7 a.m. ET

October 31

Australia vs. TBD - 4 a.m. ET

November 1

Afghanistan vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

England vs. New Zealand - 7 a.m. ET

November 2

TBD vs. TBD - 12 a.m. ET

India vs. Bangladesh - 3 a.m. ET

November 3

South Africa vs. Pakistan - 4 a.m. ET

November 4

TBD vs. New Zealand - 12 a.m. ET

Afghanistan vs. Australia - 4 a.m. ET

November 5

England vs. TBD - 4 a.m. ET

South Africa vs. TBD - 8 a.m. ET

November 6

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh - 12 a.m. ET

India vs. TBD - 3 a.m. ET

November 9

Semifinal 1 - 3 a.m. ET

November 10

Semifinal 2 - 3 a.m. ET

November 13

Final - 3 a.m. ET