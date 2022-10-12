Louisiana vs. Marshall start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 7 game

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall Thundering Herd meet up in Week 7 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington in a Sun Belt matchup Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2.

Both teams had a bye in Week 6 to prepare for Wednesday night’s conference matchup. Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) will look to avoid a four-game losing streak and is off to a tough start in the first season without head coach Billy Napier as Michael Desormeaux looks to make his mark on the program. Marshall (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) will look for its first ever Sun Belt victory after moving from Conference USA heading into this season, and Khalan Laborn rushed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb on October 1st.

Marshall is an 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -410 moneyline odds, making Louisiana a +330 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.