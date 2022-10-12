Louisiana vs. Marshall: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 7

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and Marshall Thundering Herd meet up in Week 7 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, West Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. The Ragin’ Cajuns will look to avoid a four-game losing streak in the first season without head coach Billy Napier, and Thundering Herd quarterback Henry Colombi is expected to return after missing the second half with an injury in the most recent game.

Louisiana (2-3, 0-2 Sun Belt) won double-digit games in three consecutive seasons and will look to get back on track as Michael Desormeaux tries to make his mark on the program in Year 1. Marshall (3-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) turned to Cam Fancher during the second half of team’s 28-7 win over Gardner-Webb, but Colombi appears ready to return on Wednesday night.

Marshall is a 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -410 moneyline odds, making Louisiana a +330 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.

Louisiana vs. Marshall

Date: October 12

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.