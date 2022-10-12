How to watch AEW Dynamite via live stream, what to watch on October 12

AEW Dynamite returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Coco-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

This will be a monumental episode for AEW as its the first time that the company will cross north of the border into Canada. We sit just over a month away from the Full Gear pay-per-view in November and the company should start revving up the build beginning with tonight’s show.

How to watch AEW Dynamite

Date: Wednesday, October 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: TBS

Live stream: TBS.com/watchtbs or the TBS app

What to watch for on AEW Dynamite

Tonight’s show will be headlined by ROH World Champion Chris Jericho putting his title on the line against Bryan Danielson. This is the rubber match of this ongoing feud as the two have faced each other twice in recent weeks. Jericho took the first matchup at All Out before Danielson toppled him in the Grand Slam Tournament of Champions. We’ll see who walks out with the belt here and if Daniel Garcia will get involved on either’s behalf.

Jurassic Express will officially explode tonight as former AEW World Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will face each other. It’s been over a month since Luchasaurus attacked Jungle Boy on behalf of Christian Cage at All Out and they’ll finally settle their beef tonight, notably in Cage’s hometown of Toronto.

Also on the show, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Pac will once again defend his title against Orange Cassidy and interim AEW Women’s World Champion will team with Hikaru Shida to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. We’ll also get Billy Gunn going one-on-one with Swerve Strickland.