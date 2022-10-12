Week 6 standard flex fantasy football rankings

Don’t look now, but Week 6 of the NFL is already here, and the season keeps rolling along. The best matchup of the weekend includes two young stud quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. These two have faced off several times in the playoffs, and Mahomes has the upper hand, but Allen hopes to change that this season. This week only has 14 matchups , with four teams on the bye.

Injury news to monitor

James Conner suffered a rib injury in week 5, and looks to have avoided a serious injury, but we should know more about that as the week goes on.

Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury in Week 3 and reaggravated the injury after bumping knees with a Los Angeles Rams defender and didn’t return. He is trending toward playing in their big divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nelson Agholor, who has struggled this season, left Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t ruled out, but didn’t return after the third quarter.

Streaming options for Week 6

Taysom Hill is the hot option this week because of a stellar performance in Week 5 with multiple touchdowns listed as a tight end, so inserting him into a flex is a cheat code because of the carries he gets out of the backfield. Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone is in a backfield split with Melvin Gordon. He made a few plays catching out of the backfield and should see an increased role going forward. New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers is an option to consider, especially if Agholor can’t go or continues to struggle. He had 111 yards and a touchdown in Week 5.

Week 6 fantasy football standard flex rankings