Week 6 standard running back fantasy football rankings

Week 6 of the NFL season is here and will begin with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the best game of the weekend and a matchup between two of the league’s best QBs, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Tennessee Titans are all on a bye this week, so keep that in mind as you set lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Jonathan Taylor is questionable this week with an ankle injury that saw him miss their week five matchup against the Denver Broncos. Wednesday’s injury report will reveal a lot about his status for this weekend’s game.

Damien Harris left the New England Patriots Week 5 injury against the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. Harris is expected to miss several weeks with the injury.

James Conner left the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury. It seems Connor has avoided a major injury and is questionable for the upcoming week.

Streaming options for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker saw some extended run last week after Rashad Penny went down with an injury. The latter is expected to miss the rest of the season with an injury, so the former will see the ball a lot more going forward. Rhamondre Stevens saw the bulk of the carries in week 5, after Harris went down and did a fine job filling in. He is a guy who should continue to get an extended workload, especially with Bailey Zappe at quarterback. Lastly, Eno Benjamin is a streamer you should consider , especially if Conner will be limited.

Week 6 fantasy football standard running back rankings