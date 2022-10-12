Week 6 standard wide receiver fantasy football rankings

The 2022 NFL season is in full swing now as we enter Week 6 of action. There are four team on bye this week, so its time to adjust your lineups accordingly with injuries and bye to look out for. Sunday night football this feature will feature a matchup between NFC East heavyweights in the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0) and Dallas Cowboys (4-1).

Injury news to monitor

Tyreek Hill left Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with a foot injury. He was seen wearing a walking boot but has been adamant that he will play against the Minnesota Vikings. Wednesday’s injury report will say a lot about his status for Week 6.

Tee Higgins was limited in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens after appearing to re-aggravate his ankle injury. He wanted to play, but head coach Zac Taylor held him out.

Chris Olave, the New Orleans Saints rookie, was starting to pick it up but suffered a concussion against the Seattle Seahawks. He is in the concussion protocol, so he must clear that before being able to return.

Streaming options for Week 6

Dyami Brown has started to pick it up after being called out by Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown. He had two touchdowns in Week 5 and is a good streaming option going forward. If Higgins misses more time, take a look at Tyler Boyd, who will get more touches.

Week 6 fantasy football standard wide receiver rankings