Week 6 standard tight end fantasy football rankings

Week 6 of NFL action is here, as the season continues to gain steam. There are a few good matchups ahead of us this weekend, and a surprise one is the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and New York Giants (4-1). There are four teams on a bye week, so be mindful as you get set to make your lineups.

Injury news to monitor

Pat Freiermuth left Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion and is now in protocol. He must clear it before he can return, but with a history of concussions, this could keep him out a bit more.

Dawson Knox missed Week 5s matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a hamstring and foot injury. He is working his way back to be available this week but will know more once the Wednesday injury report comes out.

Darren Waller left Monday night’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after only playing six snaps with a hamstring injury. Luckily his team has a bye week, so he has two weeks to heal up before their next game.

Streaming options for Week 6

With Tee Higgins struggling with an ankle injury, look at Hayden Hurst as a good streaming option going forward. He caught a touchdown in Week 5, so he could be finding a rhythm. Taysom Hill was red hot in Week 5 against the Seattle Seahawks, and while he may not score multiple touchdowns every week but looks like he will be a viable option.

Week 6 fantasy football TE rankings