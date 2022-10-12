Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Picks, predictions, how to watch Champions League match

Barcelona and Inter Milan will face off in UEFA Champions League play for the second time in the group stage this season, with the former looking for redemption after a 1-0 loss last week. This time they’ll meet up at Camp Nou in Spain, giving Barca the edge they’ll be looking for.

The clash is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with a livestream option available on Paramount+ as they’re carrying the entirety of Champions League matches this season. Barcelona is favored to get the win, priced at -230 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Inter Milan comes in at +600 while a draw sits at +400.

Barcelona v. Inter Milan

Date: Wednesday, October 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -230

Draw: +400

Inter Milan: +600

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -230

Inter Milan would love to make it two wins in a row over the Spanish giants but Barcelona will have other ideas as they welcome last year’s Serie A runners up to Camp Nou. Barca sit on top of the La Liga table after going unbeaten in their first eight matches, led by Robert Lewandowski with nine goals in the domestic campaign. Lewy has scored three in UCL play so far and will look to add to that total on Wednesday. Inter have been slipping lately, coming off a two-game losing streak in Serie A after snapping it with a 2-1 win over Sassuolo last weekend. They’re led by Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez, who both have three goals in Serie A. Nobody has scored more than one goal for the Italian side in Champions League this season.

Flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha, expect Lewandowski to put on a show at Camp Nou on Wednesday and help lead the home side to their third victory of the group stage.

