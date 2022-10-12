Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2022 Zozo Championship

This weekend’s PGA TOUR event will take place just outside Tokyo, Japan at the Narashino Country Club from Thursday, Oct. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 16.

The 2022 Zozo Championship features a highly competitive slate of golfers, including Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele.

Schauffele is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook as we head into the weekend, with his odds set at +800. He’s followed closely by Sungjae Im at +900. Matsuyama took home the victory in 2021.

The weather won’t be providing ideal golf conditions. Thursday brings a 100% chance of rain to the Chiba prefecture along with 11 MPH winds. After that it should clear up, with temperatures in the 70s and much lower chances of precipitation. But it does look like we could see delays for the limited-field of 78 players, including 12 from the Japan Golf Tour as part of the co-sanctioned event.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2022 Zozo Championship starting Thursday, Oct. 13 and ending Sunday, Oct. 16.

Thursday, October 13

Hi 65°, Low 61°: Cloudy, 100% chance of rain, 11 MPH wind

Friday, October 14

Hi 73°, Low 60°: Partly cloudy, 17% chance of rain, 11 MPH wind

Saturday, October 15

Hi 76°, Low 63°: Partly cloudy, 6% chance of rain, 8 MPH wind

Sunday, October 16

Hi 75°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 21% chance of rain, 5 MPH wind