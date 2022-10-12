 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship via live online stream

We go over how to watch the 2022 Zozo Championship as the PGA TOUR tees off from the Narashino Country Club in Japan.

grace.mcdermott
Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 24, 2021 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Update Oct. 12, 7:20 p.m. ET: The weather is going to make it a challenge to get this tournament in on time. We’ll keep you abreast of any changes or delays in Tokyo.

The 2022 Zozo Championship in Tokyo, Japan will tee off in American primetime on Thursday, October 13. The PGA TOUR event, which will bring together some of the most competitive golfers in the world, will run through Sunday, October 16.

Reigning champion Hideki Matsyuama returns to defend his title, joined on the greens by Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim, and Collin Morikawa.

Live stream options for the 2022 Zozo Championship will not be available through PGA Tour Live.

To watch the 2022 Zozo Championship on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. ET: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel

10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. ET: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

11:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. ET: General coverage

