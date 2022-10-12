Who won last year’s Zozo Championship?

The 2022 Zozo Championship will be held at Narashino Country Club just outside Tokyo, Japan and will run from Thursday, October 13 to Sunday, October 16.

The tournament will be available to watch on the Golf Channel and streaming options include GolfChannel.com and NBCSports.com.

Last year’s winner was Japanese golfer Hideki Matsuyama. He ended the four-day tournament at 15-under par in 2021, beating the runner-up by five strokes. Matsuyama returns to the no-cut field this year, where he will competing against some of the world’s best golfers.

The favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook is World No. 6 Xander Schauffele, whose odds are set at +800. Sungjae Im is behind him at +900, and Matsuyama is joined at +1400 by Tom Kim and Collin Morikawa.