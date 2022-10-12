Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Zozo Championship

The PGA TOUR’s Zozo Championship is a limited-field event, but has a total of 78 players competing for a full purse as well as 500 FedEx Cup points this week Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture in Greater Tokyo.
The tournament gets underway Friday in Tokyo, but Thursday in prime time in the USA with the first peg in the ground at 7:50 p.m. ET. You can catch the action from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. There is no cut in this event, but players will be set for tee times in the first two round before being placed by cumulative score for the third round.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ normally has livestreaming coverage of every event, but that’s not the case this week. There will be no online partner, so watching in real time won’t be possible through traditional outlets except the broadcast.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Zozo Championship on Friday in Tokyo, which will be Thursday night in the United States.
Zozo Championship Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|7:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Troy Merritt
|Sam Ryder
|Aguri Iwasaki
|7:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Kurt Kitayama
|Keita Nakajima
|8:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brendan Steele
|Adam Schenk
|Ryo Hisatsune
|8:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Long
|Danny Lee
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Streelman
|Matt Wallace
|Rikuya Hoshino
|8:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Andrew Putnam
|Emiliano Grillo
|Hiroshi Iwata
|8:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Maverick McNealy
|Mito Pereira
|Shugo Imahira
|8:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Brandon Wu
|Riki Kawamoto
|8:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Chad Ramey
|Rickie Fowler
|8:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Patrick Rodgers
|Aaron Rai
|Hayden Buckley
|8:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Collin Morikawa
|Sebastián Muñoz
|8:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|John Huh
|Taylor Moore
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|8:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Luke List
|Si Woo Kim
|8:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Tom Hoge
|Cameron Champ
|Martin Laird
|9:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Kim
|Sungjae Im
|Cam Davis
|9:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Viktor Hovland
|Cameron Young
|9:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Peter Malnati
|9:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|K.H. Lee
|Lucas Herbert
|Joel Dahmen
|9:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Mark Hubbard
|Matthew NeSmith
|9:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Xander Schauffele
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Stallings
|Beau Hossler
|Takumi Kanaya
|9:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Wyndham Clark
|Stephan Jaeger
|Mikumu Horikawa
|9:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Keegan Bradley
|Naoyuki Kataoka
|9:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sahith Theegala
|Kaito Onishi
|10:02 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Adam Svensson
|Alex Smalley
|Kazuki Higa
|10:02 PM
|Tee No. 10
|David Lipsky
|Lee Hodges
|Tomoharu Otsuki