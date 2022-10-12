Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Zozo Championship

The PGA TOUR’s Zozo Championship is a limited-field event, but has a total of 78 players competing for a full purse as well as 500 FedEx Cup points this week Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba Prefecture in Greater Tokyo.

The tournament gets underway Friday in Tokyo, but Thursday in prime time in the USA with the first peg in the ground at 7:50 p.m. ET. You can catch the action from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. ET on Golf Channel. There is no cut in this event, but players will be set for tee times in the first two round before being placed by cumulative score for the third round.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ normally has livestreaming coverage of every event, but that’s not the case this week. There will be no online partner, so watching in real time won’t be possible through traditional outlets except the broadcast.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 Zozo Championship on Friday in Tokyo, which will be Thursday night in the United States.