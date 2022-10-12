Moneyline pick for Phillies vs. Braves in Game 2 of NLDS

The Atlanta Braves came into the National League Division Series as the hottest team in baseball. But the Philadelphia Phillies cooled them off. The Phils scored six runs off of ace starter Max Fried, jumped out to a 7-1 advantage and held on to win, 7-6, to steal home-field advantage in this best-of-5 series. What will happen in Game 2 today at 4:35 p.m. ET? Let’s make a moneyline pick for this game with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 moneyline odds

PHI: +120

ATL: -140

Winning Game 1 of the Division Series was critical for the home teams because if you lose, you squander home-field advantage and will have to bounce back against the other team’s ace. Such is the case for the Braves today as they will have to defeat Zack Wheeler to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole. Wheeler just shut down the Mets on two hits over 6.1 shutout innings, and he tossed seven innings of one-run ball the last time in pitched in Atlanta a couple of months ago. Wheeler has allowed one earned run over his past four starts (21.1 IP).

The Braves will counter with Kyle Wright, who had a breakout campaign. But he might be running into the Phillies at the wrong time, especially after Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos — two Phillies starts who have been slumping — combined for six hits in Game 1. It would have seemed unfathomable heading into this series, but the Braves might very well head to Philly after dropping the first two games of the NLDS.

Pick: PHI +120