How to watch Phillies vs. Braves in NLDS Game 2 via live stream on FOX

We go over how you can watch Wednesday’s FOX MLB broadcast featuring the Phillies and Braves.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: Wild Card-Philadelphia Phillies at St. Louis Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) pitches during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals during game one of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry
The Philadelphia Phillies powered their way to a Game 1 victory in their National League Division Series versus the Atlanta Braves. Will Game 2 see the visitors take a commanding 2-0 series lead over the defending World Series champions, or will the Braves respond to tie this best-of-5 series at 1-1? The game’s first pitch is scheduled for 4:37 p.m. ET from Atlanta’s Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on FOX. A couple of quality right-handers — the Phillies’ Zack Wheeler and the Braves’ Kyle Wright — are the two probable starting pitchers for this pivotal matchup.

Here are the details on how you can watch today’s game as well as moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Phillies vs. Braves live stream

Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Kyle Wright
First pitch: 4:35 p.m. ET
Moneyline odds: Braves -140, Phillies +120
TV channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

