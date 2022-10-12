What channel is Phillies vs. Braves NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Atlanta Braves, the defending World Series champions and the hottest team in baseball entering the postseason, were heavy favorites heading into their National League Division Series versus the Philadelphia Phillies. But a lot can change within one day. On Tuesday, the Phillies pounded Braves ace Max Fried for six early runs en route to claiming Game 1 in Atlanta, 7-6. Now the Braves surprisingly find themselves essentially in a must-win situation Wednesday. They will have 21-game winner Kyle Wright on the mound, but the Phillies will counter with one of their true aces, Zack Wheeler. Will the champs respond, or will their NL East rivals go up 2-0 in this series as it shifts to Philadelphia?

Here is the scheduled start time for today’s game as well as details on how you can watch it.

Phillies vs. Braves Game 2 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 12

Game time: 4:35 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app