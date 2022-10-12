 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Moneyline pick for Padres vs. Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS

We go through the lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and pick who we would back on the moneyline in Game 2 between the Padres and Dodgers on Wednesday.

By Brian Murphy_UCF and lance.cartelli
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws a pitch in the first inning during game one of the Wild Card series against the New York Mets for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner
The Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team in baseball during the regular season, were best in Game 1 of their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. They raced out to a 5-0 lead over the first three innings. Starter Julio Urias made one bad pitch to Wil Myers but was otherwise solid over five innings, and the bullpen backed him up with four scoreless frames to nab a 1-0 series lead.

What will happen in Game 2 on Wednesday night from Dodger Stadium? Let’s take a look at the moneyline odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and make a pick on this game.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 moneyline odds

SD: +160
LAD: -190

While the Dodgers will have future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw on the mound, the Padres will give the ball to ace Yu Darvish in what is a de facto must-win game for San Diego. Darvish has famously struggled against L.A. in the past, but since the start of 2021 (nine starts), Darvish has recorded a 2.62 ERA and a .176 opponents’ batting average against the Dodgers. He also has a 1.57 ERA over his past seven starts, including his stellar outing against the Mets last weekend in the NL Wild Card series.

BUT ... you could throw out 100 stats about why the Padres have an edge in this game, and they would all disregard the reality that L.A. absolutely owns San Diego. Tuesday’s win upped its record versus the Padres to a dominant 24-5 over the past 14 months. Picking the Dodgers to beat the Padres is the bet that doesn’t stop hitting. Why stop now, especially at Chavez Ravine and with Kershaw on the bump?

Pick: LAD -190

