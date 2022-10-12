How to watch Padres vs. Dodgers in NLDS Game 2 via live stream on FS1

When the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers get together, it’s just not a fair fight right now. L.A. continued its dominance over San Diego in Game 1 of their National League Division Series by notching a 5-3 victory. The Dodgers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the third inning against Padres starter Mike Clevinger and got big hits from shortstop Trea Turner and catcher Will Smith. If there is a silver lining for the Padres, it’s that their bullpen recorded four perfect innings to end the game.

Tuesday’s game will feature starting pitchers Yu Darvish and Clayton Kershaw. First pitch from Dodger Stadium is slated for 8:37 p.m. ET.

You can live stream the game at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Padres vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Yu Darvish vs. Clayton Kershaw

First pitch: 8:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: SD +160, LAD -190

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app