What channel is Padres vs. Dodgers NLDS Game 2 on and when does it start

The Dodgers host the Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS in the 2022 MLB Playoffs. We break down how to watch the game.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) doubles in the third inning of game one of the NLDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ complete dominance of the San Diego Padres continued in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday as the Dodgers scored a 5-3 victory. L.A. is now 24-5 against San Diego since August 2021. Shortstop Trea Turner set the tone with a first-inning homer, and the Dodgers’ bullpen backed starter Julio Urias with four shutout innings to seal the win. Game 2 has a marquee pitching matchup as Padres ace Yu Darvish goes up against Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw. Will the Dodgers continue to roll over their rivals from the south, or will the Padres strike back and tie this series up as it moves to San Diego?

Here is the scheduled start time for today’s game as well as details on how you can watch it.

Padres vs. Dodgers Game 2 NLDS TV Info

Game date: Wednesday, Oct. 12
Game time: 8:37 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live, Bally Sports app

